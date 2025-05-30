  1. Sports
May 30, 2025, 6:08 PM

Iranian women head to 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup

Iranian women head to 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iran’s women’s hockey team traveled to Al Ain on Thursday to participate in the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup.

The national Iranian team will kick off the tournament with a match against the UAE on Saturday, followed by a game against India on Sunday, Tehran Times. reported.

They are also scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, Malaysia on Wednesday, and the Philippines on Friday.

The 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup is an international women’s ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The tournament is set to take place from May 31 to June 6 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

MNA

News ID 232461

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News