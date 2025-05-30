Islamic nations can emerge as key players in new world order

He made the remarks in an interview with Oman TV during his official visit to this country and asserted that Muslim nations should not wait for others to dictate their roles; instead, they have the potential to be influential players on the international stage.

The full transcript of the interview is as following:

Host: Peace be upon you, dear viewers. May God's mercy and blessings be upon you. Welcome to this program dedicated to a special television interview with His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, esteemed President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He has arrived in Oman on an official visit, during which he has met and discussed with His Highness Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

This trip is aimed at strengthening the friendly and distinguished relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to support various areas of bilateral cooperation. It is also part of the mutual desire of the leaders of both countries to enhance and develop these relations further. During this visit, several cooperation areas, especially in light of regional and international developments, have been examined.

Mr. President, welcome to the Sultanate of Oman Television. To begin, please share with us the outcomes of your trip to Oman and your meeting with His Highness Haitham bin Tariq.

President: In the name of God. I extend my greetings to you, dear viewers, and thank the generous people of Oman for their hospitality. We came to this country at the invitation of our dear brother, His Highness Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and we had been eager for a long time to meet and hold talk with him.

During this visit, we discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues. Naturally, the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on brotherly, sincere, and reciprocal relations with neighboring countries. Our relations with Oman have a history spanning several centuries, possibly even predating a millennium. These relations have always been friendly, brotherly, and rooted in shared beliefs and cultures. Throughout various historical periods, we have been able to assist each other and stand as allies.

Based on this, during meetings with His Highness Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the ministers of both countries, we reached very good agreements in fields such as industry, trade, education, tourism, health, energy, and clean energy. These agreements have also been officially signed.

In addition to what was documented, our emphasis was on remaining committed to the signed agreements and diligently working to implement them. We also decided to quickly move forward and make our cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country more sincere and stronger than before.

Host: Mr. President, I would like to hear your opinion on Oman’s role as a mediator between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, especially considering the recent negotiations held in Muscat and Rome. How do you evaluate this role?

President: We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the dear country of Oman. This process has also received special attention and emphasis from the Supreme Leader, who believes that through cooperation with Oman, this path can be advanced in a healthier, more correct, and easier manner.

We should thank these efforts to date — both from His Highness Sultan Haitham and especially from his Foreign Minister, who has borne a significant part of the burden of these negotiations, particularly given their indirect nature. The Foreign Minister of Oman has made considerable efforts, hosted us very well, and is striving within a clear framework and on the basis of a win-win logic to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion.

Host: Mr. President, since we’re discussing your visit to Oman, I would like to ask what you see as the most promising opportunity for developing Iran-Oman relations at political and economic levels in the upcoming period?

President: Politically, we are in high-level coordination and our joint meetings and discussions have been aligned in perspective. On regional issues, including Palestine, Gaza, and peace and stability in the region, there is significant consensus and alignment between Oman and Iran. Therefore, politically, we enjoy good cohesion.

Economically, of course, due to sanctions, we face some challenges, especially in maritime, air, and land communications. It was agreed that all these obstacles, whether at customs or in shipping and transportation routes, should be removed, and joint investments should be established between our two countries.

Such connections could elevate our economic interactions to a level where trade volume might reach 10 or 20 billion dollars. Oman could become a hub for transferring goods, equipment, and resources between the two countries and even beyond, linking the region with Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan via northern Iran, and towards the south, reaching African countries.

Consequently, this position could serve as a platform for shared commercial, economic, scientific, industrial, and cultural exchanges that would benefit both nations.

Host: Considering the current tensions in the region, how do you see the role of the distinguished relations between Iran and Oman in strengthening stability and peace in the Persian Gulf region?

President: We can sit with all Islamic countries and act based on the commands of God and the Prophet of Islam. As mentioned in various verses of the Quran, including: "The believers are brothers, so reconcile your brothers" (Quran 49:10). And after the conquest of Mecca, the Prophet (PBUH) gathered the people and said: "The Muslims are brothers; a Muslim is the brother of another Muslim, and they stand united against others."

If we accept and act upon this divine command, we can establish peace and security in the region based on Islamic brotherhood. We Muslims are brothers, but our enemies, colonizers and exploiters, seek to divide us using different languages, tactics, and cultural and political divisiveness. Their goal is to plunder regional resources and assets, and to sell us weapons, bombs, and missiles so that we fight each other, destroying our resources and lands.

We can overturn this equation. We can establish lasting peace in the region through cooperation among Islamic countries in an environment of peace, security, and brotherhood, and expand our economy, industry, science, and culture. This is possible if the leaders of Islamic countries sit together, dialogue, and prevent any language, voice, or action that could undermine Muslim unity, for that would be contrary to the commands of God and His Prophet.

If we are sincere and truly believe, we must strive to preserve unity and cohesion. As God has said: "And whoever asks for protection from Allah has indeed been guided to a straight path" (Quran 3:101). And in the same surah, He emphasizes: " And hold firmly together to the rope of Allah and do not be divided" (Quran 3:100). These are commands we must follow.

Host: You have repeatedly emphasized the necessity of reaching a fair agreement in nuclear negotiations. I would like to know what are your fundamental conditions for achieving such an agreement?

President: Our conditions are based on international laws. According to these laws, every country has the right to conduct scientific research and activities related to uranium enrichment and nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. If the United States seeks assurances that Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons, it must understand that this assurance stems from our beliefs. Based on the explicit fatwa of the Supreme Leader, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, nor will it do so. Even if some voices within our country oppose this stance or make claims, they are merely personal opinions. The official position of the Islamic Republic is defined by the governance and leadership of the system, which openly oppose the production of nuclear weapons. In the doctrine of the Islamic Republic, there is no place for nuclear weapons.

If others want reassurance that we do not seek nuclear weapons, we are ready to cooperate fully to clarify this issue for the region and the world, that from the beginning, and now and in the future, Iran has believed and will believe that nuclear weapons are not part of our agenda. However, we will never give up our right to peaceful nuclear activities, for medical, diagnostic, agricultural, and industrial purposes, as per international law. No one has the right to tell us we should halt enrichment. Knowledge belongs to all humanity, and every individual has the right to benefit from science and technology. No country can deprive another of this right. Therefore, we will not accept any pressure to stop enrichment; this steadfastness is a source of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we will persist in it.

Meanwhile, Israel and those claiming human rights have assassinated our scientists. Those who bomb women, children, the elderly, and civilians in their region and kill them accuse us of terrorism. Who are the real sources of insecurity in the region? Who poses the threat, Israel or the Islamic countries? Iran? We seek to elevate ourselves and the Islamic ummah. We desire peace with Islamic countries and others. But we will never submit to force or oppression. This is our belief; the Prophet (PBUH) has taught us this, the Quran has guided us, and living with dignity is a duty that Muslims have learned and continue to live by.

Host: President, you mentioned Gaza and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime there. I would like to know how the current developments in Gaza have redefined Iran’s foreign policy toward Palestine. Do you think these developments have opened a new horizon for the resistance equation in Palestine?

President: Look, can the world and Islamic countries truly accept that a regime comes and easily bombs defenseless people, who have no weapons and have not entered into war? A regime that destroys homes, targets hospitals and universities, blocks borders, and prevents humanitarian aid, medicine, and food from reaching those in need. How can this civilized world see these crimes and remain silent? Which conscience can accept these atrocities? We, as Islamic countries, must join hands and raise our voices for the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon worldwide.

Today, not only Islamic countries but even Europeans and Americans are voicing their protests against these crimes. How can those responsible for such acts speak about human rights? They bomb women and children indiscriminately, killing them, and then they say that Islamic countries do not respect human rights! Do these people even understand human rights? Do they value human life? They openly and shamelessly declare on their media that those we kill are not human; yet, the world remains silent despite hearing these words. Why?

Host: In light of regional developments, what is your outlook for Iran’s future relations with other Persian Gulf littoral states?

President: We are fully committed to forging brotherhood, peace, and cooperation treaties with Islamic countries. We see all neighboring countries as brothers and friends. Imam Ali (A.S) stated in Nahj al-Balagha: “God, be mindful of your neighbors, for the Prophet emphasized their rights.” Our neighboring countries are Muslim and our neighbors; they are our brothers. We are ready for any cooperation with these dear nations. We respect their territorial integrity and independence and seek sincere relations based on Islamic faith and brotherhood. We stand together to help one another.

Host: In the context of significant shifts occurring currently in the global balance of power and international systems, does the Islamic Republic of Iran intend to review its foreign policy philosophy and essence in response to what is called Western liberal dominance?

President: Look, we want to act as God has commanded and as the Prophet (PBUH) has instructed. We are Muslims and believe that we must live according to the Book of Allah. Allah says in the Quran: "Those who hold fast to the Book and establish prayer, We will not waste the reward of the righteous." (Quran 39:77). We also want to act upon this Book.

Allah also says: "Indeed, your religion is one religion, and I am your Lord, so worship Me" (Quran 21:92). But throughout history, humans have divided themselves into sects and factions: " So they divided their affair among themselves into sects, each faction rejoicing in what they have." (Quran 23:53).

We are all one nation. We all originate from one Creator. Allah states in another verse: "O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the noblest of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you" (Quran 49:13). Arabs, Persians, Kurds, Turks, Baluchis, Pakistanis, we are all servants of Allah. Those with greater piety are closer to Him. We should live based on this understanding, not on ethnicity or race.

Host: Iran is striving to strengthen its cooperation with major countries like China and Russia, while also trying to maintain a balance of power with Western countries. I would like to know how you assess Iran’s foreign policy in this context and process?

President: Every country that respects us, we respect in return. Relations and cooperation based on mutual and just interests can be established between Iran and other nations. When regional countries, Russia, and China have positive interactions with us, naturally, our relations with them will be more constructive. Other countries, if they seek respectful and rational engagement with us, except for the Zionist regime, we are ready to cooperate with them.

We harbor no enmity against any country. It’s better for some to shed the misconception that they can impose unreasonable demands on Iran or other Islamic countries, contrary to international rules. Such notions are unacceptable and impossible.

Host: How do you evaluate Iran’s role within the emerging new international order, and what role do you see for Iran in this framework?

President: If we can organize our relations with neighboring countries and if Muslims achieve true unity and cohesion, then we can create a new, independent order for ourselves. We too can be active players in this global arena. Islamic countries possess abundant resources, outstanding human talent, a rich culture, and a long civilization. Therefore, we can step into the field and play a significant role. We should not wait for others to design our game; we have the capacity to be effective actors and key players on this global stage.

Host: Lastly, Mr. President, what is your message to the peoples of the region, especially the youth, amid the major transformations facing the region and the world?

President: I call on all young people in the Islamic countries to pursue knowledge, skills, and valuable arts available worldwide. I advise them, as God has commanded: “You are the highest if you believe” (Quran 3:139). To achieve glory, they must strive, work hard, endure sleepless nights, and with strong will and effort, reach the heights of success in this life.

In our prayers, we say “Allahu Akbar.” God, we worship, is greater than anything else. During bowing, we say “Subhana Rabi al-Azim,” Glory be to my Lord, the Most Great; and in prostration: “Subhana Rabi al-A’la,” Glory be to my Lord, the Most High. The Allah we believe in and worship is greater, more magnificent, more knowing, more creative, more beautiful, and more merciful than anything else in the world.

Our youth should know this Allah, believe in Him, and move wholeheartedly toward Him. A God of infinite goodness, infinite dignity, mercy, talent, and creation. All goodness and beauty in the universe belong to Him. We worship Him and strive toward Him. Our young people should see this path and, as much as possible, move in that direction.

MNA/President.ir