Trump again says Iran nuclear talks going well

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that the nuclear talks with Iran are going well, voicing hope to see ‘sensible’ agreement.

“We’ll find out if that means anything,” he told reporters in the Oval Office earlier on Wednesday, according to media.

“I think we’re going to see something very sensible,” Trump added.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

