President Pezeshkian return home after visit to Oman

On Wednesday afternoon, President Pezeshkian wrapped up the trip, which was made at the official invitation of Oman’s King Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

During his stay in Muscat, the Iranian president engaged in discussions with key Omani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

On the first day of his visit, Iranian and Omani officials signed 18 cooperation documents, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.

Additionally, President Pezeshkian participated in meetings with economic representatives from both countries and engaged with Iranian expatriates living in Oman.

Speaking to the Iranian national TV at Tehran Mehrabad Airport after arrival home on Wednesday evening, the president hailed the nice hospitality on the part of Omani officials, particularly Sultan Haitham, during the visit. He also said that his government will try its best to follow up on the implementation of the agreements concluded during the trip.

MNA