Iran’s top security official meets his Brazilian counterpart

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues was held at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow on May 27 and will run through May 29, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu.

More than 129 delegations from 105 countries — members of BRICS, the SCO, ASEAN, the CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the CSTO, and other international organizations participated in the forum.

The agenda of the meeting of high representatives will focus on matters of international cooperation in the field of security. In particular, discussions will center around the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and better suited to modern realities.

Ahmadian arrived in Moscow earlier on Tuesday at the official invitation of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security, which will run from May 27 to 29, 2025.

