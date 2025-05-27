BRICS, SCO are attempts to create new intl. order: Ahmadian

Speaking to Iranian journalists on Tuesday in Moscow, where he arrived to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, the top Iranian security official, the SNSC secretary Ahmadian said that "The formation of groups of countries such as BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and other new efforts that have begun in the world are aimed at creating a new system against the current unilateral order."

He said that such multilateral organizations have offered new opportunities to other nations, which need to be increased.

Ahmadian also said that he is scheduled to hold meetings with participating officials of other countries on the sidelines of the event.

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be held at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow from May 27 to 29, 2025 under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu.

More than 129 delegations from 105 countries — members of BRICS, the SCO, ASEAN, the CIS, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the CSTO, and other international organizations — have confirmed their participation in the forum.

The agenda of the meeting of high representatives will focus on matters of international cooperation in the field of security. In particular, discussions will center around the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and better suited to modern realities, according to Russia EXPO webiste.

MNA