Iran top security officials, Putin's aide hold key talks

The two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic agreement between the two countries.

In this meeting, Ahmadian and Patrushev reviewed the implementation process of the most important agreements and cooperation between the two countries, and emphasized the will of Tehran and Moscow to develop bilateral relations.

Ahmadian evaluated the economic and regional cooperation between the two countries on the development path and said that Tehran and Moscow have a high capacity to promote advanced scientific cooperation, transit of goods, and energy exchanges.

Ahmadian added, "The two countries of Iran and Russia will continue their consultations on the most important developments in the region."

In this meeting, Putin's aide also emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway project with the two countries' participation, referring to bilateral cooperation in the North-South international corridor.

RHM/