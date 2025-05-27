Syria demands return of Iranian contractors: lawmaker

Lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei said about the topics discussed in the earlier on Tuesday's Commission session, pointing out that Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Syria's HTS-led regime's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has already brought up the issue of the return of the Iranian contractors to his country.

"Shaibani said that the Syrians are demanding that Iranian contractors return to Syria, and that we are examining this issue."

He added that "If necessary security is ensured, such a thing is possible."

Rezaei further said about Syria that "ISIL in Syria has been strengthened after recent developments under the support from the United States. Meanwhile, the Zionist regime cannot stand the presence of a strong government in Syria and its peripheries."

The senior Iranian lawmaker also noted that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran supports stability and the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups, and also the protection of the rights of minorities in Syria. We are in no hurry to establish relations with the Syrian government. The Islamic Republic of Iran opposes insecurity in Syria. We also oppose the country's partition and consider it a threat to stability in the region."

