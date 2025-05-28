Amnesty warns of war crimes committed by M23 in Eastern DRC

In a new report, Amnesty International said M23 detained civilians under inhumane conditions in Goma and Bukavu, in violation of international humanitarian law.

“M23’s public statements about bringing order to eastern DRC mask their horrific treatment of detainees. They brutally punish those who they believe oppose them and intimidate others, so no one dares to challenge them,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

Between February and April 2025, Amnesty International interviewed 18 male civilians who had been held in M23 detention sites. Nine of them reported being tortured, while others described witnessing fellow detainees die as a result of beatings and deprivation.

MNA