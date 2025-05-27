Yemeni military targets two areas in Tel Aviv with missiles

In a statement on Tuesday, the Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemenis targeted two areas in Tel Aviv in occupied territories with Palestine-2 hypersonic missile and Zolfiqar missile.

According to Saree, the Yemeni military targeted the Ben Gurion International Airport in the suburb of Tel Aviv with Palestine-2 hypersonic missile and the a vital target in Jaffa in the eastern suburb of Tel Aviv.

The missile attacks caused air traffic and a pause in Ben Gurion Airport while sent millions of Zionists to shelters.

The Yemenis target occupied territories under the occupation of the Zionist Israeli regime in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza that have been facing a genocidal campaign by the Zionist regime.

MNA