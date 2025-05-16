  1. Sports
Sepahan defeat Esteghlal to finish runners-up in 2024/25 PGPL

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Sepahan football team beat Esteghlal 3-1 and finished the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Esteghlal's Mohammadhossein Eslami was on target in the 10th minute but Kaveh Rezaei in the 36th minute, Tehran Times reported. 

Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi made it 2-1 in the 76th minute and Wissam Ben Yedder scored Sepahan’s goal with two minutes remaining.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis defeated already-relegated Havadar 2-0, thanks to two late goals from Oston Urunov and Yaghoub Barajeh.

Sepahan joined PGPL champions Tractor and will represent Iran in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elie polay-off.

