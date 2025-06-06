10-man Iran lose to Qatar in 2026 World Cup qualifier

In the match held in Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Iran were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute after Milad Mohammadi was shown his second yellow card.

Six minutes later, Pedro Miguel found the back of the net from a tight angle, according to Tehran Times.

Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran failed to equalize the match.

Julien Lopetegui’s first game in charge takes the Qataris onto 13 points from nine games and leaves the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts a point behind the United Arab Emirates with Tuesday’s clash with Uzbekistan remaining.

Iran (Group A) and Japan (Group C) have already confirmed their tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

MNA