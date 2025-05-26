  1. Technology
May 26, 2025, 2:36 PM

Iran unveils 1st locally-made ECT cancer-treatment device

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – The prototype of the Iranian-made Electrochemotherapy (ECT) device was unveiled in Tehran Monday with the participation of the chancellor of University of Tehran and head of Science and Technology Park of the university.

Electrochemotherapy (ECT) is a safe, targeted, cancer treatment that uses a very low dose of chemotherapy combined with electric pulses to destroy the cancer.

Experts from a knowledge-based company, located in the Science and Technology Park of Tehran University, have succeeded in launching the first national production line of electroporation (ECT) devices in Iran.

The production line of the first indigenous electrochemotherapy ablation system (a new method of targeted treatment of cancerous tumors) is an achievement that, relying on local technical knowledge and utilizing international standards, has brought Iran into the group of countries with this advanced technology in cancer treatment. 

With the launch of this production line, Iran has become the first country in Asia that joins the UK and Italy in producing this new technology. The electroporation device uses electrical pulses to increase the permeability of cancer cells and significantly enhance the effectiveness of anti-cancer drugs.

