Iran unveils domestic radiopharmaceutical’s raw material

The unveiling ceremony took place on Wednesday in Tehran and was attended by Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The product, enriched tellurium dioxide powder containing the stable isotope tellurium-130, is the raw material needed for the production of iodine-131, a radiopharmaceutical commonly used in imaging, hyperthyroidism treatment, and thyroid cancer therapy.

The iodine-131 radiopharmaceutical is produced through a complex process at the Tehran Research Reactor.

With the achievement of the complete production cycle for this radiopharmaceutical's raw material, Iran has now established the capability for the stable and fully domestic production of iodine-131.

By manufacturing this product domestically, in addition to meeting domestic needs and saving foreign currency, Iran has also gained the potential to enter international markets.

Self-sufficiency in the production of strategic products, particularly radiopharmaceuticals, is considered a principle of passive defense.

MP/FNA1740568775461791589