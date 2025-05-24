China hopes Iran's president will attend SCO meeting

The Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu held a meeting in Tehran with Mehdi Sanaei, President Masoud Pezeshkian's advisor for political affairs on Saturday.

In the meeting, Sanaei said that the trilateral relations between Iran, China, and Russia are expanding and diversifying.

"We emphasize the need to implement agreements and remove obstacles to the implementation of commitments," the Iranian official said.

The Chinese ambassador, for his part, said, the history of relations between the two great Asian civilizations of Iran and China dates back to two thousand years ago.

"The Chinese President also said pays special attention to continuing friendly and strategic relations with Iran," Peiwu said.

"We hope that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the Shanghai Summit to be held in China this year," the ambassador added.

MNA