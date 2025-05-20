Persian Gulf has witnessed repeated US defeats since 1980s

Speaking in a ceremony on a visit to Bushehr in southern Iran on Tuesday, Fadavi asserted that the United States first suffered a military setback in the Persian Gulf region during the 1980s at the hands of courageous local commanders.

“Over the past four decades, we have… been eyewitnesses to the failures of the enemies of the Revolution. American officials themselves have repeatedly acknowledged these setbacks,” he said.

Fadavi urged American officials to acknowledge to their younger generation that the Persian Gulf has long been a site of their defeats, with no victories secured against the Resistance Front.

He attributed this to the unwavering faith and resilience of a nation that has remained committed to the Islamic Revolution for over four decades.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has floated the controversial idea of renaming the Persian Gulf. He had reportedly planned to make the announcement during his state visit to Saudi Arabia last week, but ultimately he did not go ahead with his plan.

MNA/IRN