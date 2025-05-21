US designs new missile shield with space-based interceptors

"I'm pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors," he said at a joint news conference on the Golden Dome with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In his words, the United States will employ "technology that's even far advanced" than Israel’s Iron Dome, TASS reported.

Russia and China are convinced that the Golden Dome program for the United States is of a deeply destabilizing nature, as follows from the joint statement on global strategic stability, uploaded to the Kremlin's website in the wake of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

MNA/