‘Regret-inducing response’ to enemy’s mistake definite

“These valiant youths will never allow the enemy to covet this sacred land,” Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh emphasized, speaking during an event in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

The adversaries were constantly seeking to create divisions and discord within the Iranian society, the official said, however, he expressed confidence in the level and quality of awareness and intelligence of young Iranian soldiers, who, he said, would never allow unity and brotherhood to be undermined in the country.

“The noble Iranian nation, our esteemed commanders, and dedicated statesmen rest assured that with the bravery and determination I have witnessed in our soldiers, there is no place for fear of the enemy or retreating from our principles and ideals,” he declared.

‘An unyielding generation’

Nasirzadeh further stressed that Iran, guided by its resolute youth, remained undeterred in turning threats into opportunities and dismantling the illusion of enemy supremacy.

“These brave young men and women not only safeguard the sacred soil of our country but also protect the nation’s cultural and moral values. Armed with faith and courage, they stand as an unbreakable iron barrier against all threats,” he added.

Overcoming sanctions, challenges

The defense chief also praised the contributions of Iran’s young scientists to the country’s progress and their role in overcoming economic and technological challenges.

“With these brilliant minds, overcoming sanctions and threats and reaching the highest peaks of success, as envisioned by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is well within reach.”

‘Cognitive, perceptual warfare’

The minister, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of cognitive and perceptual warfare, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s youths would play a decisive role in this domain.

“With such insightful young individuals, defeating the enemy in the cognitive and perceptual battle is just as predictable as in conventional warfare,” he said.

The ceremony, which was held to pay homage and set out operational paradigms for the country’s young servicemen, was also attended by several other high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and the IRGC’s Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi.

