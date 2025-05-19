Regional states support Iran-US talks as peace needed: FM

Speaking on the sidelines of the last day of 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that the forum showed that Tehran can be a hub for exchanging view in the regional and international arena.

Countries of the region back the negotiations between Iran and the United States, he said, adding that those regional states even try to resolve existing misunderstandings and bring viewpoints closer together.

Regional peace and stability are the most important issues for all countries in the region, Araghchi underlined.

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) was held at the venue of the Center for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on May 17-19, 2025.

MNA