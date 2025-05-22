Iran FM pens letter to UN to warn against Israeli adventurism

In his letter António Guterres, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against the consequences of any act of adventurism by the Zionist regime, emphasizing that the US government shares legal responsibility for the regime's actions.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote in his letter that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take all the necessary measures to protect and defend its citizens, interests, and facilities against any terrorist or sabotage acts in accordance with international law.

He added that like before, Iran strongly warns against any adventurism by the Zionist regime and will respond decisively to any threat or unlawful action by this regime.

KI/ISN1404030100303