Yemenis will not be intimidated by US, Israeli terrorism

In response to the recent attacks by the Zionist regime on the country, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council emphasized that Yemen's response is on the way.

He said that support for Gaza will continue and "Netanyahu must prepare to resign."

"Netanyahu's crimes, terrorism have been defeated, and the Yemeni people will never be afraid of American-Israeli terrorism," Al Houthi said.

"What we rejected in Palestine, we will never accept in Yemen," he further asserted.

The Israeli and American militaries conducted heavy airstrikes on civilian structures in Yemen on Tuesday in a joint operation in a bid to put an end the Yemenis' support for oppressed Palestinian people who face a genocidal campaign.

