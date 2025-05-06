Tehran hosts Iran-Mongolia political consultation meeting

The second political consultation meeting was held between Iran and Mongolia after a seven-year hiatus, chaired by Assistant Minister and Director-General of Asia-Pacific Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ali Asghar Mohammadi, and State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia MUNKHTUSHIG Lkhanaajav.

During the meeting, Mohammadi reviewed the latest status of cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, cultural, and international areas and welcomed the expansion of cooperation within the framework of multilateralism, regional and international organizations.

The state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the increase in trade cooperation between the two countries in the last two years and announced his readiness to plan for strengthening cooperation and exchange delegations concurrent with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2026.

In his meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Rasoul Mohajer, MUNKHTUSHIG Lkhanaajav submitted a comprehensive report on the second meeting of political consultations between the two countries.

MA/6459007