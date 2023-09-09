Iran takes part in first official meeting in SCO

The 40th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council took place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said the meeting included official delegations from India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Belarus and Mongolia in observer roles.

During the session, the members warmly congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on its membership in the organization and welcomed Iran's presence in the council as one of the important and influential countries in regional developments.

It discussed issues such as countering terror financing and illegal arms trafficking, along with reviewing interim results of the "SCO member countries' cooperation program against terrorism, separatism, and extremism" for 2022-2024.

The participants appreciated the efforts of regional countries in combating terrorism and extremism and paid tribute to the victims, forces, and military commanders, including the martyr General Qassem Soleimani.

The continued fight against ISIL and the importance of addressing the situation in Afghanistan were two significant topics that received special attention in the session.

