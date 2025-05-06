Iran slams Israeli military aggression on Yemen's al-Hudaydah

The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that these attacks on Yemen’s port, industrial, and residential facilities are being carried out with the support and participation of the United States. He described the aggression as a clear violation of the UN Charter's foundational principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called on the international community and regional countries to take effective and urgent action to halt the continued destruction and killings by the United States and Israel in Islamic countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further stressed that the only way to prevent the spread of insecurity in the region is to stop the genocide and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and to end the impunity of its perpetrators.

MP/6457991