Iran's nuclear program under IAEA supervision, intl. law

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has reiterated Iran’s right to acquire nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with international law.

During his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baghaei said that Iran, as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has been pursuing its peaceful nuclear program since the 1970s.

“Iran's principled position on the use of nuclear energy is based on logic and international law”, he noted.

Regarding the allegations about Iran's nuclear program and violation of the NPT treaty, he said, "There is no such thing at all. Iran's nuclear program is under the supervision of IAEA inspectors and no deviations have been observed."

MNA/