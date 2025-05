The epicenter of the quake was reported to be Mahdasht, between the Tehran and Alborz provinces, media cited the Iranian officials as saying.

It struck at exactly 9 P.M. and it was also felt in Safadasht in the west of Tehran, too.

The Iranian National Seismological Center has said the quake was a 4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, adding that it occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers below the ground surface.

