Identified bodies from Port explosion rise to 36: official

The number of identified bodies from the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has increased to 36, according to an official in Hormozgan Province.

Javad Mirhadi, the head of the Hormozgan Legal Medicine Organization, announced on Saturday that three more victims of the blast have been identified, bringing the total to 36.

He said that DNA samples have been collected from the remaining bodies and close relatives of the deceased.

The results will be announced once the genetic data is clarified and the samples are matched, he said.

According to official sources, 70 people lost their lives in the explosion. Initially, 33 victims were identified, but the number now increased risen to 36.

The powerful blast rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, 2025, after a fuel tanker detonated, causing a large fire that was later extinguished.

MNA/IRN