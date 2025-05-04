Baghaei hails reporters reporting on Israeli crimes in Gaza

In a post on his X account, Esmaeil Baghaei wroe, "The World Press Freedom Day reminds us of the bravery of journalists, photographers, and videographers, who risked their lives to reveal the realities of the Gaza war and the brutal genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli regime over the past two years."

Today, we pay tribute to more than 200 media personnel who documented the indescribable suffering of the Palestinians, and the atrocities, occupation, and genocidal policies of the Israeli regime, he said.

Many of them fell victim to this genocidal campaign because they sought to expose it, he said, adding that the U.S. and other supporters of the Israeli regime’s crimes are complicit in these heinous atrocities and must be held accountable.

In December 1993, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day.

MNA/IRN