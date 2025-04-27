Palestinian Islamic Jihad sends condolence message to Iran

This Palestinian movement emphasized that Iran, with its wise leadership and resilient nation, can overcome this calamity.

A powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has caused widespread damage and casualties, with emergency teams rushing to the scene to bring the situation under control.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said that the death toll from the explosion had risen to 14.

“Unfortunately, between 700 and 750 people have been injured so far,” he added, noting that 212 of the injured had received outpatient treatment.

The blast occurred after a fuel tanker exploded for unknown reasons at Shahid Rajaee port in Hormozgan Province on Saturday.

The wounded were transferred to Hormozgan hospitals.

The director general of Hormozgan’s crisis management department said the explosion was extremely strong, but the cause has not yet been determined.

Initial reports indicate that the blast originated in an administrative building within the port complex. The blast was so intense that it completely destroyed the administrative building and severely damaged many vehicles.

Babak Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Relief and Rescue Organization, had earlier confirmed to Press TV that the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee had left four people dead.

“So far, 516 people have been injured, and they have been evacuated from the site. Some of them have been injured by broken glass and most of them were superficial wounds and they have been released and four people have so far been confirmed dead at the site because at this site there were chemical storage facilities,” Mahmoudi said in an interview with Press TV as he provided details of the blast.

He said that the fire is still ongoing and the firefighters are trying to put it out, expressing hope that they could bring the situation under control in the next few hours.

MNA/