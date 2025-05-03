  1. Sports
May 3, 2025, 2:01 PM

People in Tabriz jubliant after Tractor win Iran Pro League

People in Tabriz jubliant after Tractor win Iran Pro League

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – After the Tabriz-based Tractor football team claimed the title of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) for the first time on Friday, the people of the northwestern city poured into streets to celebrate.

 The Tabriz-based Tractor football team defeated Qazvin-based Shams Azar 4-0 on Friday to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the first time.

Tractor became champions two weeks earlier than the 2024-25 PGPL season wraps up.

Also on Friday, Isfahan-based Sepahan which were the closest to the Tabrizi team at the top of the table, suffered a 2-1 loss to Gol Gohar to get out of the course towards winning the title. 

Therefore, two weeks to the end of the season, Tractor stand clear at the top of 16-team table with 64 points, followed by Sepahan and Persepolis with 56 and 54 points, respectively.

KI

News ID 231350
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News