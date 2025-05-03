People in Tabriz jubliant after Tractor win Iran Pro League

The Tabriz-based Tractor football team defeated Qazvin-based Shams Azar 4-0 on Friday to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the first time.

Tractor became champions two weeks earlier than the 2024-25 PGPL season wraps up.

Also on Friday, Isfahan-based Sepahan which were the closest to the Tabrizi team at the top of the table, suffered a 2-1 loss to Gol Gohar to get out of the course towards winning the title.

Therefore, two weeks to the end of the season, Tractor stand clear at the top of 16-team table with 64 points, followed by Sepahan and Persepolis with 56 and 54 points, respectively.

KI