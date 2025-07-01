4 coaches shortlisted to take charge of Persepolis FC

İsmail Kartal, who served as Persepolis’ third head coach after Juan Carlos Garrido and Karim Bagheri last season, has parted ways with the Iranian club. The Turkish coach aimed to achieve major success to bring peace of mind to the fans but will not return to Tehran due to family reasons, according to Tehran Times.

Currently, media reports suggest that Persepolis have begun negotiations with former China national team coach Branko Ivanković. The Croatian coach led Persepolis to three titles in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League and is highly regarded within the club.

Another candidate is Vahid Hashemian, a former forward for VfL Bochum, Bayern Munich, Hannover 96, and Hamburger SV. He also served as an assistant to Dragan Skocic with the Iran national football team from 2019 to 2022.

Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira, who led Persepolis to the 2024/25 league title, is also among the contenders. He is currently coaching at Thai League 1 club Buriram United.

The fourth candidate is Yahya Golmohammadi, the head coach of Foolad. He has previously led Persepolis to three Iran league titles.

MNA