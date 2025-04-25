NATO important for Europe: US president

When asked at a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the Oval Office if the alliance is sacrosanct from his perspective, he said, "It is certainly very important for Europe. I think without us it wouldn’t be nearly as powerful."

Trump again mentioned the issue of financial contributions to support NATO, and said Europe should pitch in more.

"The United States was paying far more than its fair share," he said, ASS reported.

Trump’s political opponents have said he seriously considered the option for the US to exit the alliance.

