FM Araghchi delivers Leader's message to President Putin

Foreign Minister Araghchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver a message from Iran's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to him in Kremlin on Thursday.

The top Iranian diplomat conveyed a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the President of Russia and explained the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Pointing to the importance of signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation as the most important sign of cooperation between the two countries, Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to strengthen and expand bilateral relations with the Russian Federation at all levels.

Russian President Putin, for his part, emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, calling strengthened ties between the two countries, along with cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues, a means to secure the interests of the two nations and to maintain and strengthen peace and stability.

In addition to bilateral relations, regional issues and existing threats, Putin and Araghchi discussed the latest state of negotiations on Ukraine, the nuclear issue and international issues.

According to TASS as cited by Anadolu Agency, Araghchi said at a reception at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow marking Iranian Army Day, that “I told the Russian president about the current situation in the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, we held consultations on this matter. Russian-American negotiations on Ukraine and other issues were also discussed. Our Russian friends gave us the necessary information.”

Upon arriving in Moscow, Araghchi said he intended to consult with Russian officials on the nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 18.

Indirect talks between US Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi took place April 12 in Oman.

Both sides described it as “constructive,” with Araghchi expressing an appreciation to Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi for facilitating the dialogue.

The second round of negotiations is expected to be held in Rome on April 19.

