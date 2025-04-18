Iran hears contradictory messages from US: FM Araghchi

“The reality is, we are receiving contradictory and inconsistent messages from the United States. What those messages mean and what objectives they pursue is their concern. From our perspective, what matters is what is said at the (indirect and mediated) negotiation table. That is the benchmark,” Araghchi told reporters in Moscow.

“We have clearly and seriously conveyed our positions in response to these messages. Iran is fully committed to these negotiations. Our stance is clear, and we’ve made it equally clear to the other side. Our words have not changed and will not change. We do not shift positions daily and expect the same seriousness and consistency from our counterparts. Only then can negotiations move forward productively.”

On the upcoming round of indirect talks, he said that Rome is the location of the talks, not the host. "Oman remains the official mediator and host of the indirect negotiations between Iran and the US. We will attend the talks wherever the Omani mediator designates. The mediation and indirect communication role still rests with Oman’s foreign minister and government.”

