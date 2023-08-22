Taliban detain Iranian photojournalist at Kabul airport

Mohammad Hossein Velayati, an Iranian photojournalist working for the Tasnim News Agency, was detained by the Taliban in Kabul without explanation.

According to a report by the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, the journalist had legally entered Afghanistan's capital city via an aerial border crossing and spent ten days there.

However, when he returned to the Kabul Airport, the Taliban detained him without explanation.

Attempts to obtain an explanation from the Taliban about Velayati's detention have proved futile, the Tasnim report said.

The director general of the press and news agencies office at the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Iman Shamsaei reacted to the photojournalist's matter and said, "If any citizen of the Islamic Republic wants to go to another country legally, the Islamic Republic has the duty to follow up on their case."

MNA