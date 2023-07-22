Chinese company successfully sends two satellites to orbit

The rocket lifted off at 1:07 p.m. Beijing Time from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The launch by the Chinese company put an experimental satellite into very low Earth orbit (VLEO) for the first time.

The satellite, dubbed QK-1, was developed by private satellite company C-Space, which is based in east China's Zhejiang Province. It will mainly be used for verifying key technologies for VLEO flight, according to CGTN.

Also piggy-backed on the rocket is a hyperspectral remote sensing satellite developed by a Chengdu-based satellite internet company, ADASpace. The satellite is equipped with the company's self-developed blockchain satellite payload for the world's first in-orbit visualized certificate of blockchain and commercial services. The launch of this satellite also kicks off applications of space computing content, such as the world's first space digital life platform.

It's the sixth successful launch mission of the Ceres-1 rocket, which is codenamed "Lemon Tree."

So far, Galactic Energy has sent 21 satellites into space for nine customers, setting a new record for a private Chinese company in the space sector.

MP/PR