Iran's Army expands, equips drone bases across borders

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, announced the establishment, strengthening, and equipping of widespread UAV (drone) bases across the country, including in border regions.

Emphasizing the widespread deployment of Army Ground Force units nationwide, Heidari on Wednesdaty stated that the Ground Force of Iran's Army has been utilizing modern and advanced weaponry with long-range, precision-strike, and smart capabilities to counter any threat or conspiracy against the territorial integrity and security of the country.

Highlighting the strategic importance of drones, Heidari noted that the Ground Force has entered the field of producing various UAV systems and micro-drones, adding, "With God’s help, the Army Ground Force is now contributing to the Ministry of Defense in the development and production of drones, becoming an integral part of the country’s armed forces."

He added that drone bases have been established, reinforced, and equipped throughout the country, including border areas. "Thanks to our domestic production capabilities, we are currently manufacturing UAVs that meet the diverse operational needs of the Ground Force," he underlined.

The Iranian Armed Forces, comprising the Army and the IRGC, continue to enhance their efficiency and battleground preparedness as per the relevant directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

