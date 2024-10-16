Israel media report missile attack from Gaza to occupied land

According to the report, several rockers were fired from north of Gaza Strip towards the nearby Zionist settlements.
TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The local media in the occupied Palestinian lamds on Wednesday reported missiles from Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories.
According to the report, several rockers were fired from north of Gaza Strip towards the nearby Zionist settlements.
The siren were sounded in the area of "Mefalsim" and "Niram" in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.
MA/6259117
