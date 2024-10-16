  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 17, 2024, 12:22 AM

Israel media report missile attack from Gaza to occupied land

Israel media report missile attack from Gaza to occupied land

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The local media in the occupied Palestinian lamds on Wednesday reported missiles from Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories.

According to the report, several rockers were fired from north of Gaza Strip towards the nearby Zionist settlements.

The siren were sounded in the area of "​​Mefalsim" and "Niram" in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.

MA/6259117

News ID 223066
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News