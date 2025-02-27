Iran to triple nuclear-powered electricity production by 2029

"We hope to increase the volume of [electricity] production by 2,000 megawatt-hours by the end of the seventh [five-year] development plan [until March 2029] and increase the country's nuclear capacity from 1,000 to 3,000 megawatt-hours," head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami was cited as saying by the Mizan news agency. , Sputnik reported.

Iran has already boosted the construction of two power units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and resumed the construction of the Karun NPP, the AEOI head said.

The first unit of Iran’s Bushehr NPP, which is being built with Russian assistance, was connected to the national power grid in September 2011. The second stage of the plant will include two power units. The development of the Karun Nuclear Power Plant in Khuzestan province is also a key project geared towards enhancing Iran's long-term energy sustainability.

