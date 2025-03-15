UNSC condemns Julani government's attacks on Syria

The statement, the result of joint efforts by Russia and the United States, specifically condemns the mass killings of Alawites and Christians by the Syrian authorities.

In the statement, the UN Security Council strongly condemns the widespread violence, including the killing of civilians, in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Tartus.

The UN Security Council stated that the interim Syrian authorities must protect all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Alawites, or Alawis are an Arab ethnoreligious group who live primarily in the Levant region in West Asia and follow Alawism.

MNA/