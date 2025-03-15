  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2025, 10:19 AM

UNSC condemns Julani government's attacks on Syria

UNSC condemns Julani government's attacks on Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The United Nations Security Council condemned the attacks and violence of the government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara (Julani) against the country's Alawites.

The statement, the result of joint efforts by Russia and the United States, specifically condemns the mass killings of Alawites and Christians by the Syrian authorities.

In the statement, the UN Security Council strongly condemns the widespread violence, including the killing of civilians, in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Tartus.

The UN Security Council stated that the interim Syrian authorities must protect all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Alawites, or Alawis are an Arab ethnoreligious group who live primarily in the Levant region in West Asia and follow Alawism.

MNA/

News ID 229602
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News