Syria is our bridge to the Euphrates: Knesset chief

"We wake up the King of Jordan in the middle of the night to make him carry out our orders," Bismuth said in a video footage that appeared on X.

"Syria must be completely subordinate to us, as must Jordan, without any military capabilities," he said in Hebrew, adding that "We will not allow a military force to emerge in Syria after Assad's fall."

"Damascus must be under full Israeli control, and we will ensure that it comes under our control," he further noted.

"Syria is our bridge to the Euphrates, and in the future we will reach Iraq and Kurdistan," Bismuth concluded.

MNA