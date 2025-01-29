Sports min. appointed head of Iran’s Paralympic movement

He was elected to this position upon the recommendation of Ghafour Kargari, the President of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Tehran Times reported.

Iran aims to promote Paralympic sports and support individuals with disabilities by launching the Paralympic movement, enabling greater participation in social activities.

The NPC celebrates National Paralympic Day every year, marking the occasion for the 17th time in October 2024.

The event was first held in 2003 across the country. Following the success of previous editions and positive feedback from last year’s National Paralympic Week, the day was officially included in the national calendar in 2014.

Thousands of young people with disabilities and visual impairments participated nationwide, trying out various sports and meeting Iran's para-athletes. The week was supported by the Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee, which provided funding through its Grant Support Program.

During National Paralympic Week, athletes worked to introduce and promote sports for individuals with impairments in schools, universities, and media, as well as within their families, to foster the concept of sport for all.

Wilfried Lemke, the Special Advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General on Sport for Development and Peace, attended the event held at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in 2014.

Iranian para-athletes have won a total of 185 medals (75 gold, 58 silver, and 52 bronze) across all editions of the Paralympics.

MNA