Iran not to negotiate with Washington under Trump's terms

A high-ranking diplomatic source said in an interview with Lebanesae Al-Mayadeen news network on Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced his readiness to advance Iran's nuclear negotiations with Washington through diplomatic channels during his recent visit to Tehran.

The source said that "Despite welcoming Russia's initiative, Tehran emphasized to Lavrov that it would never enter into negotiations with Washington based on the terms of the Trump administration."

