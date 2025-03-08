  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2025

Iran not to negotiate with Washington under Trump's terms

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – A diplomatic source in the Iranian government has reportedly told media that Tehran emphasized to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it will never agree to enter direct talks with US with Donald Trump's conditions.

A high-ranking diplomatic source said in an interview with Lebanesae Al-Mayadeen news network on Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced his readiness to advance Iran's nuclear negotiations with Washington through diplomatic channels during his recent visit to Tehran.

The source said that "Despite welcoming Russia's initiative, Tehran emphasized to Lavrov that it would never enter into negotiations with Washington based on the terms of the Trump administration."

