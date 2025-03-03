Türkiye, UK to discuss post-Assad Syria in Ankara talks

The talks will be led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and Hamish Falconer, the UK minister for the Middle East, the sources said.

The consultations will focus on Syria and other regional issues on the shared agenda.

Yilmaz is expected to convey Türkiye's views and expectations regarding Syria’s security, stability, and economic situation.

Discussions are expected to emphasize the importance of international support for steps taken by the Syrian administration toward national reconciliation within a central government framework.

The necessity of lifting all sanctions unconditionally to facilitate Syria’s reconstruction and economic development will also be highlighted.

The talks will also stress that there is no place for terrorism in Syria’s future and will focus on the need to halt Israel’s actions that openly violate and threaten Syria’s sovereignty.

