Iranian researchers discover new treatment using stem cells

Sahar Shojaei, the manager of an Iranian Knowledge-based firm said that "Some cancer patients, after chemotherapy and radiation therapy, develop nutritional disorders due to dryness of the veins, inflammation, and severe nausea. For this purpose, total parenteral nutrition or "TPN" is prescribed, for which our firm has developed a substitute product."

"After taking this drug, patients not only have their nutritional needs met, but they also have a much better general condition, and the internal organs of the body that have been damaged by chemotherapy are repaired" the Iranian researcher added.

She also noted that "the product can be prescribed in non-cancerous cases and any disorder in which tissue is damaged. For example, in knee osteoarthritis, there is destruction in the knee tissue, and if it is injected intra-articularly, the joint begins to repair and produce new cartilage.”

Shojaei said added that, "This drug is so safe that it can be used as tissue nutrition. It is effective as an injection into the spinal cord, brain, skin, hair, and on the optic nerve for those with methanol poisoning because the cells of our body are made up of stem cells, and as a complete food for cells that can activate them, it can be injected into a person by any method."

