Iran adds new advanced military equipment to defense fleet

In a major defense upgrade, Iran’s Army Ground Forces (NEZAJA) have integrated heavy, semi-heavy, and super-heavy military equipment into their arsenal.

The induction ceremony, held on Thursday, was attended by Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army; Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, Commander of the Army Ground Forces; Brigadier General Nozar Nemati, Deputy Commander of the Army Ground Forces; and other senior military officials.

The newly inducted assets include super-heavy strategic tank transporters, armored vehicles in four different classes, and various types of drones.

These systems have been either developed or upgraded by Iranian engineers and defense innovators, emphasizing the nation’s growing self-reliance in military technology.

