 Iran’s naval combat fleet docks in Mumbai

The 100th naval combat fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of the Bushehr and Lavan warships, has arrived at Mumbai Port, where it was warmly received by officials from the Iranian Consulate General, National Iranian Oil Company, Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, Iran Air, and senior Indian Navy commanders.

This naval visit is part of a broader mission to convey a message of peace and friendship to countries across the Indian Ocean, the Sea of Oman, and the Persian Gulf. Additionally, it serves as an educational journey, allowing Iranian Imam Khomeini Naval University cadets to gain hands-on experience.

During the fleet’s stay in Mumbai, several programs are planned, including high-level naval meetings, visits to educational, cultural, and historical sites, and friendly sports competitions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also expressed its sincere appreciation to Indian officials for their warm invitation and hospitality.

