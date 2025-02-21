Iran mastering construction of nuclear power plants: AEOI

“The whole world knows that Iran is gaining the knowledge to construct a nuclear power plant,” Mohammad Eslami head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said while speaking at a ceremony held at the construction site of Karun power plant, located in Darkhovein District in the Shadegan County of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

“In order to achieve our goals, we don’t care about the enemies’ sanctions and pressure,” he said, adding “We will continue the path that we have drawn for ourselves to reach our goals.”

Noting that Iran has become “a major player” in the knowledge of building nuclear power plants in the world, Eslami said, “the enemies can’t stand seeing this great achievement.”

Pointing to the importance of this knowledge in various fields, including medicine and agriculture, Eslami reiterated that the enemies can’t prevent the Islamic Republic from achieving its goals by assassinating its scientists or imposing sanctions and exerting economic pressure on the country.

Referring to the construction of the 300-megawatt Karun power plant, the AEOI chief said the operation is “progressing”.

Noting that Iran continues to pursue its peaceful nuclear activities despite the exerted pressure, Eslami said “Twelve years ago, the US tried to stop the construction process of Darkhovein nuclear power plant, where we are currently present, but it failed.”

“With the help of our youth and scientists, its construction continued. The construction of the 300-megawatt Karun power plant is one of the manifestations of the country’s progress,” he added.

He noted that the agency decided to resume the project, amid its plans to expand the country’s power plants.

According to reports, the power plant is of a pressurized water reactor (PWR) type and with the capacity of producing 300 megawatts of electricity is to be built on a land of approximately 50 hectares in the vicinity of the Karun River.

RHM/Press TV