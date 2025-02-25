Iran, Bahrain top diplomats dismiss relocation of Gazans

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held a meeting on the sidelines of the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council and the 2025 session of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Monday.

The foreign minister of Iran warned against the serious threat posed by the Israeli regime’s policy of expansionism and occupation against Palestine and the other regional countries.

Araqchi also called for concerted efforts by the regional and Muslim countries to counter the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes in Palestine.

He also described an upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as a good opportunity for united action against the colonial plot for the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

For his part, the Bahraini foreign minister expressed his country’s fierce opposition to the displacement of people from Gaza.

Nearly all regional countries have opposed US President Donald Trump’s proposal of relocating Palestinians in Gaza to other countries, such as Jordan and Egypt.

Despite the backlash, Trump has insisted that Egypt and Jordan will eventually agree to his demands of displacing Gaza’s population.

Rights groups warn that forced displacement may constitute a crime against humanity under international law.

MNA/