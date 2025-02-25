  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 25, 2025, 6:15 PM

Five more infants died of severe cold in Gaza

Five more infants died of severe cold in Gaza

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Director of Friends of Patient Society Hospital has said that five more infants died of severe cold in Gaza on Tuesday

Five Palestinian newborn babies have died from extreme cold in the war-torn and besieged Gaza Strip, a hospital director has said, amid continued Israeli delays in allowing the entrance of caravans and tents to shelter displaced families, Middle East Eye reported.

Saeed Salah, the chief of Friends of the Patient Charity Hospital, told media outlets on Monday that the nursery department had handled nine cases over the past two weeks, all of which involved severe health conditions caused by the harsh weather.

He added that these cases had all come from northern Gaza, where the majority reside in poorly made tents made of worn-out-cloth that are out in the open and without heating. 

Dr Salah noted that one child remains in intensive care, where he is placed on a ventilator, and three others have been discharged from the hospital as their condition had improved. 

The five dead infants were aged between one day and two weeks, according to him.

MNA

News ID 228910

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News